News at a Glance
Tinubu graduated from our school, says Chicago university
The Punch
- The Chicago State University says All Progressives Congress stalwart and presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, indeed attended the university.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Pulse Nigeria:
Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school
PM News:
Tinubu: Chicago State University issues statement - P.M. News
People n Politics:
Tinubu graduated from our school - Chicago university
Global Village Extra:
Chicago University Confirms Tinubu Graduated From The School
Naija News:
Chicago University Reveals The Year Tinubu Graduated
Within Nigeria:
Chicago university speaks on Tinubu's studentship
Kemi Filani Blog:
Tinubu graduated from our school - Chicago University
More Picks
1
ENTERTAINMENT: GOSPEL SINGER SAMMY OKPOSO ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY FOR CHEATING ON WIFE – TV360 Nigeria -
News Breakers,
21 hours ago
2
FG must ensure refineries are functional before fuel subsidy removal – NLC -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
3
FACT CHECK: No, health minister didn't say there will be free DNA tests in government hospitals -
The Cable,
1 day ago
4
COVID-19 Test: Presidential Committee Deactivates Passports Of 200 Defaulters -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
5
Primary Schools In Nigeria’s Capital, Abuja Shut As Teachers Embark On Indefinite Strike -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
6
Amaechi's ally faults Wike's claims on Rivers aircraft abandoned in Germany -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
7
We have not zoned any office for National Convention - Governor Buni -
TVC News,
21 hours ago
8
Bella Shmurda gives thanks for not passing his exams in LASU because it enabled him pursue music -
Correct NG,
17 hours ago
9
Army arrests 150 suspected political thugs heading from Ibadan to Ekiti, moves them to barracks in Ondo -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
10
"The attention I get now is quite overwhelming" – Eniola Badmus says following weight loss transformation -
Yaba Left Online,
23 hours ago
