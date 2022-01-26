Reconciliation of PDP factions in Oyo, mirage - Party Chieftain — NEWSVERGE News Verge - The reconciliation of various factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, is a mirage and temporal, Ademola Omotoso, a Chieftain of the party, has said. Omotoso made the declaration on Wednesday in Ibadan, while speaking with newsmen.



