Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Trump declares himself America's next President despite elections more than two years away (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former US president, Donald Trump has declared himself America's next president despite the 2024 presidential elections more than two years away.

 

Trump, America's 45th preside

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Trump declares himself America PM News:
Trump declares himself America's 47th President - P.M. News
VIDEO: Trump Declares Himself Next President Of America News Break:
VIDEO: Trump Declares Himself Next President Of America
Trump declares himself America’s 47th President News Breakers:
Trump declares himself America’s 47th President
Trump declares himself America Within Nigeria:
Trump declares himself America's next President despite elections more than two years away
Trump Declares Himself the ‘47th’ President While Playing Golf Global Upfront:
Trump Declares Himself the ‘47th’ President While Playing Golf


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Navy releases postings of Senior Officers + Full list - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
2 NNPC Has Requested N3trn As Fuel Subsidy For 2022 – Finance Minister - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
3 UK resumes work, study visa applications processing in Nigeria - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 Salah's Egypt defeat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties, enter AFCON quarter-finals - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 FG must ensure refineries are functional before fuel subsidy removal – NLC - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Tinubu graduated from our school, says Chicago university - The Punch, 15 hours ago
7 Rare photo of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, and his first son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 VIDEO NEWS: Sanwo-Olu Flags Off Road Project To Link Ojota-opebi Link Bridges Approach Roads - Inside Business Nigeria, 6 hours ago
9 Cheating is bad even at his level and what he stands for - Ubi Franklin reacts to gospel singer, Sammie Okposo's infidelity confession - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Bella Shmurda gives thanks for not passing his exams in LASU because it enabled him pursue music - Correct NG, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info