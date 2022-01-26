Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Soludo: As Gov, I’ll Drive Innoson Vehicle as Official Car
This Day  - •Says no ceremony to be held for swearing-in David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka Anambra State governor-elect, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has said that in order to promote domestic brands, his official vehicles w…

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Anambra: Innoson The Punch:
Anambra: Innoson'll be maker of my official vehicles -Soludo
Soludo picks Innoson as official vehicle, local fabric for dressing Ripples Nigeria:
Soludo picks Innoson as official vehicle, local fabric for dressing
Chukwuma Soludo to use Innoson cars as Anambra Governor News Wire NGR:
Chukwuma Soludo to use Innoson cars as Anambra Governor
As Gov, I People n Politics:
As Gov, I'll drive Innoson Vehicle as official car - Soludo
My Official Vehicles Will Be Made By Innoson - Soludo Global Village Extra:
My Official Vehicles Will Be Made By Innoson - Soludo
Anambra: Innoson’ll be maker of my official vehicles -Soludo News Breakers:
Anambra: Innoson’ll be maker of my official vehicles -Soludo


   More Picks
1 UK resumes work, study visa applications processing in Nigeria - The Punch, 18 hours ago
2 NNPC Has Requested N3trn As Fuel Subsidy For 2022 – Finance Minister - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
3 Salah's Egypt defeat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties, enter AFCON quarter-finals - The Punch, 17 hours ago
4 FG must ensure refineries are functional before fuel subsidy removal – NLC - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 COVID-19 Test: Presidential Committee Deactivates Passports Of 200 Defaulters - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
6 Amaechi's ally faults Wike's claims on Rivers aircraft abandoned in Germany - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Tinubu graduated from our school, says Chicago university - The Punch, 13 hours ago
8 Nigeria Lost N3trn To 2,845 Fire Outbreaks, Saved N18.9trn In 2021 - Leadership, 15 hours ago
9 Rare photo of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, and his first son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Nigerian Navy releases postings of Senior Officers + Full list - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info