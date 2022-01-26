Constitution Review: House Committee Rejects Immunity for National, State Assembly, Judicial Officers

|
1
ENTERTAINMENT: GOSPEL SINGER SAMMY OKPOSO ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY FOR CHEATING ON WIFE – TV360 Nigeria - News Breakers,
21 hours ago
2
FG must ensure refineries are functional before fuel subsidy removal – NLC - Daily Post,
16 hours ago
3
FACT CHECK: No, health minister didn't say there will be free DNA tests in government hospitals - The Cable,
1 day ago
4
COVID-19 Test: Presidential Committee Deactivates Passports Of 200 Defaulters - Channels Television,
20 hours ago
5
Primary Schools In Nigeria’s Capital, Abuja Shut As Teachers Embark On Indefinite Strike - Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
6
Amaechi's ally faults Wike's claims on Rivers aircraft abandoned in Germany - Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
7
We have not zoned any office for National Convention - Governor Buni - TVC News,
21 hours ago
8
Bella Shmurda gives thanks for not passing his exams in LASU because it enabled him pursue music - Correct NG,
17 hours ago
9
Army arrests 150 suspected political thugs heading from Ibadan to Ekiti, moves them to barracks in Ondo - Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
10
"The attention I get now is quite overwhelming" – Eniola Badmus says following weight loss transformation - Yaba Left Online,
23 hours ago