Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Police Commission Orders Fresh Probe Into DCP Abba Kyari’s Link To Hushpuppi After IGP Team’s Shallow Investigations
Sahara Reporters
- Police Commission Orders Fresh Probe Into DCP Abba Kyari’s Link To Hushpuppi After IGP Team’s Shallow Investigations
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
PSC orders fresh probe into Kyari’s link to Hushpuppi
News Breakers:
PSC orders fresh probe into Kyari’s link to Hushpuppi
Naija News:
PSC Orders Fresh Probe Into Kyari’s Link To Hushpuppi
Global Village Extra:
PSC Orders IGP To Carry Out Fresh Probe Into Kyari’s Connection With Hushpuppi
Within Nigeria:
PSC orders fresh probe into Kyari’s link to Hushpuppi
Tori News:
Police Commission Orders Fresh Probe Into DCP Abba Kyari’s Link To Hushpuppi After IGP Team’s Shallow Investigations
More Picks
1
I was afraid, sometimes depressed and confused - Actress Iyabo Ojo reflects on her journey as a single mother -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
2
UK resumes work, study visa applications processing in Nigeria -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
3
ENTERTAINMENT: GOSPEL SINGER SAMMY OKPOSO ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY FOR CHEATING ON WIFE – TV360 Nigeria -
News Breakers,
23 hours ago
4
FG must ensure refineries are functional before fuel subsidy removal – NLC -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
5
COVID-19 Test: Presidential Committee Deactivates Passports Of 200 Defaulters -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
6
NNPC Has Requested N3trn As Fuel Subsidy For 2022 – Finance Minister -
Channels Television,
18 hours ago
7
Primary Schools In Nigeria’s Capital, Abuja Shut As Teachers Embark On Indefinite Strike -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
8
Amaechi's ally faults Wike's claims on Rivers aircraft abandoned in Germany -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
9
Rare photo of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, and his first son -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
10
Buhari will hand over to APC government - Garba Shehu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
