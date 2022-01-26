Post News
Suspected Yahoo boys arrested in a hotel after being caught with live snake in their luggage
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Three young boys have been arrested in a hotel in Aladinma, Imo state, after a live snake was found in their box.
The boys, said to be aged 14, 16, and 17, were caught at about 10:00
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Nigerian Navy releases postings of Senior Officers + Full list -
The Eagle Online,
19 hours ago
2
NNPC Has Requested N3trn As Fuel Subsidy For 2022 – Finance Minister -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
3
UK resumes work, study visa applications processing in Nigeria -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
4
Salah's Egypt defeat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties, enter AFCON quarter-finals -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
5
Men should have no say over what women do with their bodies - BBNaija Angel -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
6
FG must ensure refineries are functional before fuel subsidy removal – NLC -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
7
2023 Presidency - 'Before any other zone goes for a second turn, Igbo should at least have their first turn' - Ohanaeze Ndigbo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
Tinubu graduated from our school, says Chicago university -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
9
Rare photo of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, and his first son -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
We’ve Sufficient PMS Stock, Don’t Panic, NNPC Tells Nigerians -
Global Village Extra,
19 hours ago
