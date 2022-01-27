Post News
News at a Glance
Police Service Commission orders more probe into Kyari?s link to Hushpuppi
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Police Service Commission has directed the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to deepen investigations into the connection between Abba Kyari, the suspended head of the Intelli
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
More trouble for Kyari as PSC orders fresh probe into link with Hushpuppi
The Street Journal:
Fraud: Police Service commission orders more probe into Kyari’s link to Hushpuppi
News Break:
Police Service Commission Orders More Probe Into Kyari’s Link To Hushpuppi
Global Upfront:
Nigeria’s Police Commission Orders New Probe Into Links With Abba Kyari and U.S.-Jailed Fraudster, Hushpuppi
Tori News:
Police Service Commission Orders More Probe Into Kyari’s Link to Hushpuppi
More Picks
1
2023 Presidency - 'Before any other zone goes for a second turn, Igbo should at least have their first turn' - Ohanaeze Ndigbo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
Egypt to assist Nigeria in preserving recovered looted Benin artefacts -
The Street Journal,
19 hours ago
3
Police Commission Orders Fresh Probe Into DCP Abba Kyari’s Link To Hushpuppi After IGP Team’s Shallow Investigations -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
4
VIDEO NEWS: Sanwo-Olu Flags Off Road Project To Link Ojota-opebi Link Bridges Approach Roads -
Inside Business Nigeria,
23 hours ago
5
UAE lifts travel restrictions on Nigeria, 11 other African countries -
The Nation,
15 hours ago
6
Bella Shmurda shares his birth story to mark his birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
Buhari will hand over to APC government - Garba Shehu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
8
N6bn fraud: Court threatens to strike out EFCC’s suit against SAN’s wife -
The Herald,
20 hours ago
9
Israel to strengthen diplomatic relations with Nigeria- Envoy -
The News Guru,
23 hours ago
10
Suspected Yahoo boys arrested in a hotel after being caught with live snake in their luggage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
