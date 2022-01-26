Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"I rather be controversial than be a religious hypocrite" – Blessing Okoro berates actress, Olayode Juliana over her allegations against Pastor Timi Adigin
Yaba Left Online  - Blessing Okoro has reacted to the brawl between actress, Olayode Juliana, and her estranged spiritual father, Pastor Timi Adigun.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

I’d Rather Be Controversial Than Be Religious Hypocrite Like You, Blessing CEO Slams Juliana Olayode Independent:
I’d Rather Be Controversial Than Be Religious Hypocrite Like You, Blessing CEO Slams Juliana Olayode
“I rather be controversial than be a religious hypocrite” – Blessing Okoro berates actress, Olayode Juliana over her allegations against Pastor Timi Adigin Naija Parrot:
“I rather be controversial than be a religious hypocrite” – Blessing Okoro berates actress, Olayode Juliana over her allegations against Pastor Timi Adigin
“Why Are You Talking With A Romantic Voice If He Abused Your Sister?” – Blessing Okoro Faults Juliana Olayode’s Allegations Against Her Estranged Spiritual Father Naija on Point:
“Why Are You Talking With A Romantic Voice If He Abused Your Sister?” – Blessing Okoro Faults Juliana Olayode’s Allegations Against Her Estranged Spiritual Father
"Why are you talking with a romantic voice if he abused your sister?" - Blessing Okoro faults Juliana Olayode Gist Reel:
"Why are you talking with a romantic voice if he abused your sister?" - Blessing Okoro faults Juliana Olayode's allegations against her estranged spiritual father [Details]
Blessing Okoro Faults Juliana Olayode’s Allegations Against Her Estranged Spiritual Father (Details) Anaedo Online:
Blessing Okoro Faults Juliana Olayode’s Allegations Against Her Estranged Spiritual Father (Details)
Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, chides actress Juliana Olayode over her allegations against her estranged spiritual father Instablog 9ja:
Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, chides actress Juliana Olayode over her allegations against her estranged spiritual father
“You know your pastor’s sexual struggle”, Blessing CEO slams Juliana Olayode Kemi Filani Blog:
“You know your pastor’s sexual struggle”, Blessing CEO slams Juliana Olayode


   More Picks
1 UK resumes work, study visa applications processing in Nigeria - The Punch, 18 hours ago
2 NNPC Has Requested N3trn As Fuel Subsidy For 2022 – Finance Minister - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
3 Salah's Egypt defeat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties, enter AFCON quarter-finals - The Punch, 17 hours ago
4 FG must ensure refineries are functional before fuel subsidy removal – NLC - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 COVID-19 Test: Presidential Committee Deactivates Passports Of 200 Defaulters - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
6 Amaechi's ally faults Wike's claims on Rivers aircraft abandoned in Germany - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Tinubu graduated from our school, says Chicago university - The Punch, 13 hours ago
8 Nigeria Lost N3trn To 2,845 Fire Outbreaks, Saved N18.9trn In 2021 - Leadership, 15 hours ago
9 Rare photo of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, and his first son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Nigerian Navy releases postings of Senior Officers + Full list - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info