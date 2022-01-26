Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria lost properties worth N3trn, 136 lives to fire incidents in 2021 - Minister - RootsTV Nigeria
HI, WELCOME TO WHAT'S HAPPENING. HERE ARE THE TOP 5 STORIES 5. Buhari hosts Olu of Warri in Aso Rock 4. Nigeria ...

 Additional Sources

Nigeria Lost N3trn To 2,845 Fire Outbreaks, Saved N18.9trn In 2021 Leadership:
Nigeria Lost N3trn To 2,845 Fire Outbreaks, Saved N18.9trn In 2021
136 lives, N3 trillion worth of property lost to fire incidents in 2021 ― FG Nigerian Tribune:
136 lives, N3 trillion worth of property lost to fire incidents in 2021 ― FG
Federal Fire Service saved 136 lives, N3trn worth of properties in 2021 - Aregbesola Daily Post:
Federal Fire Service saved 136 lives, N3trn worth of properties in 2021 - Aregbesola
136 lives, N3tn worth of property lost to fire incidents in 2021 - FG The Punch:
136 lives, N3tn worth of property lost to fire incidents in 2021 - FG
Nigeria Lost N3trn To Fire Outbreaks In 2021 – Minister Independent:
Nigeria Lost N3trn To Fire Outbreaks In 2021 – Minister
Fire Destroyed ₦3trn Properties, Killed 136 Persons In 2021 - Aregbesola Biz Watch Nigeria:
Fire Destroyed ₦3trn Properties, Killed 136 Persons In 2021 - Aregbesola
Nigeria lost N3trn to fire outbreaks in 2021 – Aregbesola PM News:
Nigeria lost N3trn to fire outbreaks in 2021 – Aregbesola
Nigeria lost N3trn to fire outbreaks in Fire 2021, says Aregbesola — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Nigeria lost N3trn to fire outbreaks in Fire 2021, says Aregbesola — NEWSVERGE
Nigeria lost N3trn to fire outbreaks in Fire 2021, says Aregbesola News Diary Online:
Nigeria lost N3trn to fire outbreaks in Fire 2021, says Aregbesola
Nigeria lost N3trn to fire outbreaks in 2021 – Minister National Accord:
Nigeria lost N3trn to fire outbreaks in 2021 – Minister
Nigeria lost N3trn to fire outbreaks in 2021, says Aregbesola Daily Nigerian:
Nigeria lost N3trn to fire outbreaks in 2021, says Aregbesola
Nigeria lost N3trn to fire outbreaks in 2021, says Aregbesola Pulse Nigeria:
Nigeria lost N3trn to fire outbreaks in 2021, says Aregbesola
Aregbesola says Nigeria lost N3trn to fire outbreaks in fire 2021 1st for Credible News:
Aregbesola says Nigeria lost N3trn to fire outbreaks in fire 2021
Nigeria lost N3trn to fire outbreaks in 2021, says Aregbesola News Breakers:
Nigeria lost N3trn to fire outbreaks in 2021, says Aregbesola
National Daily:
Nigeria lost N3trn to fire outbreaks in 2021- Aregbesola


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Navy releases postings of Senior Officers + Full list - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
2 NNPC Has Requested N3trn As Fuel Subsidy For 2022 – Finance Minister - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
3 UK resumes work, study visa applications processing in Nigeria - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 FG must ensure refineries are functional before fuel subsidy removal – NLC - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Tinubu graduated from our school, says Chicago university - The Punch, 15 hours ago
6 Rare photo of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, and his first son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 VIDEO NEWS: Sanwo-Olu Flags Off Road Project To Link Ojota-opebi Link Bridges Approach Roads - Inside Business Nigeria, 6 hours ago
8 Cheating is bad even at his level and what he stands for - Ubi Franklin reacts to gospel singer, Sammie Okposo's infidelity confession - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Bella Shmurda gives thanks for not passing his exams in LASU because it enabled him pursue music - Correct NG, 22 hours ago
10 Buhari will hand over to APC government - Garba Shehu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info