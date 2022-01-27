Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NNPC Gets $5bn From Afreximbank To Fund Nigeria's Oil Sector
News photo Biz Watch Nigeria  - The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has secured $5 billion from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

