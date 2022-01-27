Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Airtel Africa Joins FTSE 100 Index of London Stock Exchange | Business
Business Post Nigeria  - By Dipo Olowookere One of the leading telecommunications service providers on the continent, Airtel Africa

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Airtel Africa joins FTSE100 The Sun:
Airtel Africa joins FTSE100
Airtel Africa Joins FTSE100 January 31 Inside Business Nigeria:
Airtel Africa Joins FTSE100 January 31
Airtel Africa to join FTSE100 Jan. 31 — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Airtel Africa to join FTSE100 Jan. 31 — NEWSVERGE
Airtel Africa joins FTSE100 The Eagle Online:
Airtel Africa joins FTSE100
Airtel Africa joins FTSE100 – TechEconomy.ng Tech Economy:
Airtel Africa joins FTSE100 – TechEconomy.ng


   More Picks
1 2023 Presidency - 'Before any other zone goes for a second turn, Igbo should at least have their first turn' - Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Egypt to assist Nigeria in preserving recovered looted Benin artefacts - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
3 Police Commission Orders Fresh Probe Into DCP Abba Kyari’s Link To Hushpuppi After IGP Team’s Shallow Investigations - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
4 VIDEO NEWS: Sanwo-Olu Flags Off Road Project To Link Ojota-opebi Link Bridges Approach Roads - Inside Business Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 UAE lifts travel restrictions on Nigeria, 11 other African countries - The Nation, 15 hours ago
6 Bella Shmurda shares his birth story to mark his birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Buhari will hand over to APC government - Garba Shehu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
8 N6bn fraud: Court threatens to strike out EFCC’s suit against SAN’s wife - The Herald, 20 hours ago
9 Israel to strengthen diplomatic relations with Nigeria- Envoy - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
10 Suspected Yahoo boys arrested in a hotel after being caught with live snake in their luggage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info