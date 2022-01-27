Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Deposed Deji of Akure passes on, predicted Nigeria’s President
News photo Daily Post  - Former Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Oluwadare Adepoju Adesina (Osupa III) has passed away. The deposed traditional ruler died on Thursday in a private hospital in Abuja after an illness.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Deposed Ondo monarch Adepoju passes on The Punch:
Deposed Ondo monarch Adepoju passes on
Deposed Ondo monarch dies Vanguard News:
Deposed Ondo monarch dies
Deposed Deji Of Akure Is Dead Leadership:
Deposed Deji Of Akure Is Dead
Deposed Deji Of Akure Is Dead News Break:
Deposed Deji Of Akure Is Dead
Deposed Ondo monarch passes on The Eagle Online:
Deposed Ondo monarch passes on
Deposed Ondo Monarch Dies The Street Journal:
Deposed Ondo Monarch Dies
Deposed Deji Of Akure Passes On, Predicted Nigeria’s President Online Nigeria:
Deposed Deji Of Akure Passes On, Predicted Nigeria’s President
Deposed Deji Of Akure Is Dead Global Village Extra:
Deposed Deji Of Akure Is Dead
Oba Adesina Adepoju, Overthrown Deji Of Akure Is Dead The Genius Media:
Oba Adesina Adepoju, Overthrown Deji Of Akure Is Dead
45th Deji of Akure, Oba Oluwadare Adepoju Adesina, dies in a private hospital Glamsquad Magazine:
45th Deji of Akure, Oba Oluwadare Adepoju Adesina, dies in a private hospital
Deposed Deji Of Akure, Adesina Adepoju Is Dead Naija News:
Deposed Deji Of Akure, Adesina Adepoju Is Dead


   More Picks
1 NIPOST launches e-debit card, banking platform, cargo vehicles to enhance service delivery - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
2 My husband is entitled to more than one wife ? Mercy Aigbe fires back at those accusing her of 'snatching another woman's husband' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Egypt to assist Nigeria in preserving recovered looted Benin artefacts - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
4 Deposed Deji of Akure passes on, predicted Nigeria’s President - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 APC primary: Seven Ekiti gov aspirants withdraw amid protest, call for cancellation - The Punch, 24 hours ago
6 FIRS Generates N6.405trn For 2021, Surpasses Target - Leadership, 20 hours ago
7 UAE lifts travel restrictions on Nigeria, 11 other African countries - The Nation, 18 hours ago
8 I felt insecure about how people viewed my haircut – DJ Cuppy | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 21 hours ago
9 UAE Relaxes Entry Ban On Nigerian Travellers From Saturday - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
10 Bella Shmurda shares his birth story to mark his birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info