Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ekiti governorship aspirants demand suspension of APC primary, allege partiality
Daily Trust  - Uncertainty in Ekiti State today as seven aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidature have called for a stoppage to the governorship primary election of the party in the state.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Seven aspirants protest, demand suspension of Ekiti APC Gov primary The Nation:
Seven aspirants protest, demand suspension of Ekiti APC Gov primary
Channels Television:
Seven Governorship Aspirants Demand Suspension Of Ekiti APC Primary
Ekiti 2022: Seven APC aspirants demand for postponement of primaries The Eagle Online:
Ekiti 2022: Seven APC aspirants demand for postponement of primaries
Seven Governorship Aspirants Demand Suspension Of Ekiti APC Primary The Street Journal:
Seven Governorship Aspirants Demand Suspension Of Ekiti APC Primary
Seven aspirants protest, demand suspension of Ekiti APC Gov primary Within Nigeria:
Seven aspirants protest, demand suspension of Ekiti APC Gov primary


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Navy releases postings of Senior Officers + Full list - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
2 NNPC Has Requested N3trn As Fuel Subsidy For 2022 – Finance Minister - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
3 UK resumes work, study visa applications processing in Nigeria - The Punch, 21 hours ago
4 Salah's Egypt defeat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties, enter AFCON quarter-finals - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 Men should have no say over what women do with their bodies - BBNaija Angel - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 FG must ensure refineries are functional before fuel subsidy removal – NLC - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 2023 Presidency - 'Before any other zone goes for a second turn, Igbo should at least have their first turn' - Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Tinubu graduated from our school, says Chicago university - The Punch, 16 hours ago
9 Rare photo of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, and his first son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 We’ve Sufficient PMS Stock, Don’t Panic, NNPC Tells Nigerians - Global Village Extra, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info