AFCON 2021: Ghana coach sacked ahead of 2022 World Cup play-off against Nigeria
News photo Daily Post  - Milovan Rajevac has been dismissed as Ghana’s head coach, following their early exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. The Black Stars finished bottom of their group, which had Comoros, Gabon and Morocco. It is the first time they have failed to win ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

