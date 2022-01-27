Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Women put themselves under pressure to attract men - Kiddwaya
The Punch
- Reality TV star, Kidd Waya, has stated that women put themselves under pressure to attract men, as he urged ladies to be okay about being natural.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Correct NG:
Women put themselves under pressure to attract men – Kiddwaya
Infotrust News:
Women Put Themselves Under Pressure To Attract Men – Kiddwaya
News Breakers:
Women put themselves under pressure to attract men – Kiddwaya
Naija on Point:
Women put themselves under pressure to attract men – Kiddwaya
More Picks
1
2023 Presidency - 'Before any other zone goes for a second turn, Igbo should at least have their first turn' - Ohanaeze Ndigbo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Egypt to assist Nigeria in preserving recovered looted Benin artefacts -
The Street Journal,
13 hours ago
3
Police Commission Orders Fresh Probe Into DCP Abba Kyari’s Link To Hushpuppi After IGP Team’s Shallow Investigations -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
4
VIDEO NEWS: Sanwo-Olu Flags Off Road Project To Link Ojota-opebi Link Bridges Approach Roads -
Inside Business Nigeria,
17 hours ago
5
Buhari will hand over to APC government - Garba Shehu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
Bella Shmurda shares his birth story to mark his birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
7
N6bn fraud: Court threatens to strike out EFCC’s suit against SAN’s wife -
The Herald,
14 hours ago
8
Israel to strengthen diplomatic relations with Nigeria- Envoy -
The News Guru,
17 hours ago
9
Constitution Review: House Committee Rejects Immunity for National, State Assembly, Judicial Officers -
This Day,
20 hours ago
10
Suspected Yahoo boys arrested in a hotel after being caught with live snake in their luggage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...