Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NIPOST launches e-debit card, banking platform, cargo vehicles to enhance service delivery
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
NIPOST launches e-debit card, banking platform, cargo vehicles to enhance service delivery

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), on Thursday, launched its e-Debit Card, Agency Banking Platform and 27 cargo logistic ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NIPOST launches banking platform, e-debit card Premium Times:
NIPOST launches banking platform, e-debit card
NIPOST launches banking platform, e-debit card Hope for Nigeria:
NIPOST launches banking platform, e-debit card
NIPOST inaugurates debit card, others for effective service delivery News Diary Online:
NIPOST inaugurates debit card, others for effective service delivery
Pantami unveils NIPOST’s Debit Card, Agency Banking to boost Nigeria’s digital economy The Point:
Pantami unveils NIPOST’s Debit Card, Agency Banking to boost Nigeria’s digital economy


   More Picks
1 2023 Presidency - 'Before any other zone goes for a second turn, Igbo should at least have their first turn' - Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Egypt to assist Nigeria in preserving recovered looted Benin artefacts - The Street Journal, 14 hours ago
3 Police Commission Orders Fresh Probe Into DCP Abba Kyari’s Link To Hushpuppi After IGP Team’s Shallow Investigations - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
4 VIDEO NEWS: Sanwo-Olu Flags Off Road Project To Link Ojota-opebi Link Bridges Approach Roads - Inside Business Nigeria, 18 hours ago
5 2023 Presidency: Sanwo-Olu Endorses Tinubu As Next President Of Nigeria - Naija News, 8 hours ago
6 Buhari will hand over to APC government - Garba Shehu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Bella Shmurda shares his birth story to mark his birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 N6bn fraud: Court threatens to strike out EFCC’s suit against SAN’s wife - The Herald, 16 hours ago
9 Israel to strengthen diplomatic relations with Nigeria- Envoy - The News Guru, 19 hours ago
10 Constitution Review: House Committee Rejects Immunity for National, State Assembly, Judicial Officers - This Day, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info