Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Arsenal reportedly eager to sign Victor Osimhen in a bid to strengthen their attack
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Arsenal are reportedly eager to sign Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after missing out on Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic.

 

Mikel Arteta has been keen to

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Arsenal, Newcastle ready to pay €70m for Osimhen The Punch:
Arsenal, Newcastle ready to pay €70m for Osimhen
Arsenal ‘eager’ to sign Victor Osimhen Lailas News:
Arsenal ‘eager’ to sign Victor Osimhen
Arsenal Reportedly Eager to Sign Victor Osimhen in a Bid to Strengthen Their Attack Monte Oz Live:
Arsenal Reportedly Eager to Sign Victor Osimhen in a Bid to Strengthen Their Attack
TRANSFER!!! Newcastle And Arsenal To Pay €70m For Victor Osimhen The Genius Media:
TRANSFER!!! Newcastle And Arsenal To Pay €70m For Victor Osimhen
Arsenal, Newcastle want Victor Osimhen after missing out on Vlahovic Brila:
Arsenal, Newcastle want Victor Osimhen after missing out on Vlahovic


   More Picks
1 2023 Presidency - 'Before any other zone goes for a second turn, Igbo should at least have their first turn' - Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Egypt to assist Nigeria in preserving recovered looted Benin artefacts - The Street Journal, 13 hours ago
3 Police Commission Orders Fresh Probe Into DCP Abba Kyari’s Link To Hushpuppi After IGP Team’s Shallow Investigations - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
4 VIDEO NEWS: Sanwo-Olu Flags Off Road Project To Link Ojota-opebi Link Bridges Approach Roads - Inside Business Nigeria, 17 hours ago
5 Buhari will hand over to APC government - Garba Shehu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Bella Shmurda shares his birth story to mark his birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 N6bn fraud: Court threatens to strike out EFCC’s suit against SAN’s wife - The Herald, 14 hours ago
8 Israel to strengthen diplomatic relations with Nigeria- Envoy - The News Guru, 17 hours ago
9 Constitution Review: House Committee Rejects Immunity for National, State Assembly, Judicial Officers - This Day, 20 hours ago
10 Suspected Yahoo boys arrested in a hotel after being caught with live snake in their luggage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info