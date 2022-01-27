Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
'Our policies are working' -- Buhari inaugurates BUA's 3m metric tonnes cement plant in Sokoto
The Cable
- President Muhammadu Buhari says the federal government's policies on economic diversification, job creation are working
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Buhari inaugurates BUA's three million metric tonnes cement plant
Daily Trust:
Buhari commissions BUA three million metric tonnes cement plant
Premium Times:
Buhari inaugurates 3 million tonnes BUA cement plant in Sokoto
Global Village Extra:
Buhari Commissions BUA Three Million Metric Tonnes Cement
Core TV News:
Buhari commissions BUA three million metric tonnes cement plant - CoreTV News
More Picks
1
2023 Presidency - 'Before any other zone goes for a second turn, Igbo should at least have their first turn' - Ohanaeze Ndigbo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Egypt to assist Nigeria in preserving recovered looted Benin artefacts -
The Street Journal,
10 hours ago
3
Police Commission Orders Fresh Probe Into DCP Abba Kyari’s Link To Hushpuppi After IGP Team’s Shallow Investigations -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
4
Tinubu graduated from our school, says Chicago university -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
5
VIDEO NEWS: Sanwo-Olu Flags Off Road Project To Link Ojota-opebi Link Bridges Approach Roads -
Inside Business Nigeria,
14 hours ago
6
Buhari will hand over to APC government - Garba Shehu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
Bella Shmurda shares his birth story to mark his birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
NNPC secures $5bn funding from Afreximbank for Nigeria’s oil industry -
Premium Times,
11 hours ago
9
N6bn fraud: Court threatens to strike out EFCC’s suit against SAN’s wife -
The Herald,
11 hours ago
10
Israel to strengthen diplomatic relations with Nigeria- Envoy -
The News Guru,
14 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...