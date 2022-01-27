Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Suspend planned implementation of e-invoice policy, Reps tell CBN
News photo Within Nigeria  - The house of reprsentatives has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend the planned implementation of an electronic invoice (e-invoice) for all import and export operations.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

