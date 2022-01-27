Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Your claim of bringing peace to South-South is untenable, untrue — Clark replies Buhari
Vanguard News  - FORMER Federal Commissioner for information and South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari on...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Edwin Clark Faults Buhari’s Claim Of Restoring Peace To Niger Delta Channels Television:
Edwin Clark Faults Buhari’s Claim Of Restoring Peace To Niger Delta
Buhari’s claim of restoring peace to Niger Delta untrue —Edwin Clark The Punch:
Buhari’s claim of restoring peace to Niger Delta untrue —Edwin Clark
Peace Existed In South-South Before Your Tenure Started, Edwin Clark Tells President Buhari Sahara Reporters:
Peace Existed In South-South Before Your Tenure Started, Edwin Clark Tells President Buhari
Edwin Clark Faults Buhari’s Claim Of Restoring Peace To Niger Delta The Street Journal:
Edwin Clark Faults Buhari’s Claim Of Restoring Peace To Niger Delta
Buhari’s claim of restoring peace to Niger Delta untrue —Edwin Clark News Breakers:
Buhari’s claim of restoring peace to Niger Delta untrue —Edwin Clark


   More Picks
1 2023 Presidency - 'Before any other zone goes for a second turn, Igbo should at least have their first turn' - Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Egypt to assist Nigeria in preserving recovered looted Benin artefacts - The Street Journal, 17 hours ago
3 Police Commission Orders Fresh Probe Into DCP Abba Kyari’s Link To Hushpuppi After IGP Team’s Shallow Investigations - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
4 VIDEO NEWS: Sanwo-Olu Flags Off Road Project To Link Ojota-opebi Link Bridges Approach Roads - Inside Business Nigeria, 21 hours ago
5 I felt insecure about how people viewed my haircut – DJ Cuppy | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Bella Shmurda shares his birth story to mark his birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Buhari will hand over to APC government - Garba Shehu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Protest: Ekiti APC primary election not postponed, says party - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 N6bn fraud: Court threatens to strike out EFCC’s suit against SAN’s wife - The Herald, 19 hours ago
10 Israel to strengthen diplomatic relations with Nigeria- Envoy - The News Guru, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info