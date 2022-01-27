Marginal oil field: NUPRC realises N174bn from signature bonus paid by companies

Marginal oil field: NUPRC realises N174bn from signature bonus paid by companies



The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Thursday disclosed that it realized a sum of N174billion from the signature ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineMarginal oil field: NUPRC realises N174bn from signature bonus paid by companiesThe Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Thursday disclosed that it realized a sum of N174billion from the signature ...



News Credibility Score: 99%