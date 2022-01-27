Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NNPC secures $5bn funding from Afreximbank for Nigeria’s oil industry
News photo Premium Times  - NNPC and Afreximbank agree to intensify efforts at deepening investment in Nigeria’s oil sector.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NNPC Gets $5bn Afreximbank Funding For Nigeria’s Oil Industry Leadership:
NNPC Gets $5bn Afreximbank Funding For Nigeria’s Oil Industry
PIA: NNPC secures $5bn funding from AfreximBank Ripples Nigeria:
PIA: NNPC secures $5bn funding from AfreximBank
NNPC Gets $5bn From Afreximbank To Fund Nigeria Biz Watch Nigeria:
NNPC Gets $5bn From Afreximbank To Fund Nigeria's Oil Sector
NNPC secures $5bn Afreximbank funding for upstream sector investment Business Day:
NNPC secures $5bn Afreximbank funding for upstream sector investment
PIA: NNPC Secures $5bn Funding From Afreximbank The Will:
PIA: NNPC Secures $5bn Funding From Afreximbank
NNPC Attracts $5bn from Afreximbank for Oil Investments Business Post Nigeria:
NNPC Attracts $5bn from Afreximbank for Oil Investments
Afreximbank to Invest $5bn into Nigeria’s Upstream Oil Sector Prompt News:
Afreximbank to Invest $5bn into Nigeria’s Upstream Oil Sector
NNPC Secures $5bn Commitment From Afreximbank To Fund Nigeria’s Upstream Sector Global Village Extra:
NNPC Secures $5bn Commitment From Afreximbank To Fund Nigeria’s Upstream Sector
PIA: NNPC Secures N5bn Funding From Afreximbank The New Diplomat:
PIA: NNPC Secures N5bn Funding From Afreximbank


   More Picks
1 2023 Presidency - 'Before any other zone goes for a second turn, Igbo should at least have their first turn' - Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Egypt to assist Nigeria in preserving recovered looted Benin artefacts - The Street Journal, 10 hours ago
3 Police Commission Orders Fresh Probe Into DCP Abba Kyari’s Link To Hushpuppi After IGP Team’s Shallow Investigations - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
4 Tinubu graduated from our school, says Chicago university - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 VIDEO NEWS: Sanwo-Olu Flags Off Road Project To Link Ojota-opebi Link Bridges Approach Roads - Inside Business Nigeria, 14 hours ago
6 Buhari will hand over to APC government - Garba Shehu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Bella Shmurda shares his birth story to mark his birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 NNPC secures $5bn funding from Afreximbank for Nigeria’s oil industry - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
9 N6bn fraud: Court threatens to strike out EFCC’s suit against SAN’s wife - The Herald, 11 hours ago
10 Israel to strengthen diplomatic relations with Nigeria- Envoy - The News Guru, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info