Shortage Of Dead Bodies Not Helping Anatomy Study In Nigeria – Prof. Ajao
News photo Independent  - Limited number of cadavers for study in most medical schools in the country has been identified as hobbling the study of anatomy and achievements of its attendant gains, says Prof Moyosore Salihu Ajao, a professor of Anatomy at the University of Ilorin.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

