Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How much can you steal? How much can you spend? Why can’t you help your people – Singer Simi tackles Nigerian government
News photo Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - Popular Nigerian Singer Simi has berated corruped Nigerian leaders over the poor state of the country. In her Tweet, the ‘Joromi’ crooner wondered why the...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How much can you steal? How much can you spend? Why can Linda Ikeji Blog:
How much can you steal? How much can you spend? Why can't you help your people - Singer Simi tackles Nigerian government
How much can you steal? How much can you spend? Why can’t you help your people – Singer Simi tackles Nigerian government Yaba Left Online:
How much can you steal? How much can you spend? Why can’t you help your people – Singer Simi tackles Nigerian government
How much can you steal? How much can you spend? Why can’t you help your people – Singer Simi tackles Nigerian government The Dabigal Blog:
How much can you steal? How much can you spend? Why can’t you help your people – Singer Simi tackles Nigerian government
How much can you steal? How much can you spend? Why can’t you help your people – Singer Simi tackles Nigerian government My Celebrity & I:
How much can you steal? How much can you spend? Why can’t you help your people – Singer Simi tackles Nigerian government
How much can you steal? How much can you spend? Why can’t you help your people – Singer Simi tackles Nigerian government Naija Parrot:
How much can you steal? How much can you spend? Why can’t you help your people – Singer Simi tackles Nigerian government


   More Picks
1 My husband is entitled to more than one wife ? Mercy Aigbe fires back at those accusing her of 'snatching another woman's husband' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Reduce prices of building materials, Emefiele appeals to manufacturers - Pulse Nigeria, 6 hours ago
3 Protest: Ekiti APC primary election not postponed, says party - The Punch, 24 hours ago
4 NSCDC arrest man for advertising fake eggs on social media - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Workers protest police recruitment, shut down PSC headquarters - The Punch, 24 hours ago
6 Rivers exco approves access of N8.2bn CBN COVID-19 fund - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
7 Reps, NACCIMA ask CBN to suspend implementation of e-invoicing for import, export - The Nation, 7 hours ago
8 FG begins inspection of worship, places, others for licensing, expatriate quota - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
9 APC appeal panel will handle issues around Ekiti primary election - Oyebanji - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 Lagos businesswoman Oluremi arraigned for allegedly issuing N57.6m dud cheque - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info