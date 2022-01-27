Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Second Witness Testifies, Says Sylvester Had Enlarged Liver, Was Not Taken To Hospital
Channels Television  - A second prosecution witness, Peter Odewo-Oritse, an operations manager at KenBen Nig. Ltd., a company in Warri, Delta State owned by the father of late Sylvester Oromoni, has testified at the Coroners inquest investigating the controversial death of ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sylvester had enlarged liver, not taken to hospital —Witness The Punch:
Sylvester had enlarged liver, not taken to hospital —Witness
Second Witness Testifies, Says Sylvester Had Enlarged Liver, Was Not Taken To Hospital The Street Journal:
Second Witness Testifies, Says Sylvester Had Enlarged Liver, Was Not Taken To Hospital
Second Witness Testifies, Says Sylvester Had Enlarged Liver, Was Not Taken To Hospital The Nigeria Lawyer:
Second Witness Testifies, Says Sylvester Had Enlarged Liver, Was Not Taken To Hospital
Sylvester had enlarged liver, not taken to hospital —Witness News Breakers:
Sylvester had enlarged liver, not taken to hospital —Witness
Dowen College: Sylvester had enlarged liver, not taken to hospital - Witness Within Nigeria:
Dowen College: Sylvester had enlarged liver, not taken to hospital - Witness


   More Picks
1 Egypt to assist Nigeria in preserving recovered looted Benin artefacts - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
2 Deposed Deji of Akure passes on, predicted Nigeria’s President - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 Crash Prices Of Building Materials, Emefiele Begs Manufacturers - The Nigeria Lawyer, 18 hours ago
4 UAE lifts travel restrictions on Nigeria, 11 other African countries - The Nation, 16 hours ago
5 Bella Shmurda shares his birth story to mark his birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Protest: Ekiti APC primary election not postponed, says party - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 UAE Relaxes Entry Ban On Nigerian Travellers From Saturday - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
8 N6bn fraud: Court threatens to strike out EFCC’s suit against SAN’s wife - The Herald, 22 hours ago
9 My husband is entitled to more than one wife ? Mercy Aigbe fires back at those accusing her of 'snatching another woman's husband' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Reps, NACCIMA ask CBN to suspend implementation of e-invoicing for import, export - The Nation, 38 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info