Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


No dollar spent on cement import in seven years —Emefiele
The Punch  - The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has said Nigeria has not spent dollars to import cement in the last seven years.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

No Dollar Spent On Cement Import In Seven Years —Emefiele Biz Watch Nigeria:
No Dollar Spent On Cement Import In Seven Years —Emefiele
No Dollar Spent On Cement Import In Seven Years —Emefiele My Celebrity & I:
No Dollar Spent On Cement Import In Seven Years —Emefiele
No dollar spent on cement import in seven years —Emefiele News Breakers:
No dollar spent on cement import in seven years —Emefiele
No dollar spent on cement import in seven years —Emefiele Online Nigeria:
No dollar spent on cement import in seven years —Emefiele


   More Picks
1 Egypt to assist Nigeria in preserving recovered looted Benin artefacts - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
2 Deposed Deji of Akure passes on, predicted Nigeria’s President - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 Crash Prices Of Building Materials, Emefiele Begs Manufacturers - The Nigeria Lawyer, 18 hours ago
4 UAE lifts travel restrictions on Nigeria, 11 other African countries - The Nation, 16 hours ago
5 Bella Shmurda shares his birth story to mark his birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Protest: Ekiti APC primary election not postponed, says party - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 UAE Relaxes Entry Ban On Nigerian Travellers From Saturday - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
8 N6bn fraud: Court threatens to strike out EFCC’s suit against SAN’s wife - The Herald, 22 hours ago
9 My husband is entitled to more than one wife ? Mercy Aigbe fires back at those accusing her of 'snatching another woman's husband' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Reps, NACCIMA ask CBN to suspend implementation of e-invoicing for import, export - The Nation, 38 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info