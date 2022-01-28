Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


3trn Subsidy: APC Plotting To Divert Funds For 2023
News photo Leadership  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of plotting to use the N3trillion subsidy claims to

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Fuel Subsidy: PDP Tackles APC, Accuses FG Of Plot To Siphon N3trn
Subsidy: APC Planning to Divert N3 Trillion for 2023 Elections – PDP Signal:
Subsidy: APC Planning to Divert N3 Trillion for 2023 Elections – PDP
2023: PDP Accuses APC, FG Of Hiding Under Fuel Subsidy Scam To Siphon N3trn Independent:
2023: PDP Accuses APC, FG Of Hiding Under Fuel Subsidy Scam To Siphon N3trn
Fuel Subsidy: PDP Tackles APC, Accuses FG Of Plot To Siphon N3trn The Nigeria Lawyer:
Fuel Subsidy: PDP Tackles APC, Accuses FG Of Plot To Siphon N3trn
Fuel Subsidy: PDP Tackles APC, Accuses FG Of Plot To Siphon N3trn The Street Journal:
Fuel Subsidy: PDP Tackles APC, Accuses FG Of Plot To Siphon N3trn
APC plots to siphon N3 trillion under the guise of financing fuel subsidies - PDP Alleges News Wire NGR:
APC plots to siphon N3 trillion under the guise of financing fuel subsidies - PDP Alleges


   More Picks
1 My husband is entitled to more than one wife ? Mercy Aigbe fires back at those accusing her of 'snatching another woman's husband' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Reduce prices of building materials, Emefiele appeals to manufacturers - Pulse Nigeria, 4 hours ago
3 Protest: Ekiti APC primary election not postponed, says party - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 FIRS Generates N6.405trn For 2021, Surpasses Target - Leadership, 24 hours ago
5 Workers protest police recruitment, shut down PSC headquarters - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 Deposed Deji of Akure passes on, predicted Nigeria’s President - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 NSCDC arrest man for advertising fake eggs on social media - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Rivers exco approves access of N8.2bn CBN COVID-19 fund - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
9 Reps, NACCIMA ask CBN to suspend implementation of e-invoicing for import, export - The Nation, 5 hours ago
10 FG begins inspection of worship, places, others for licensing, expatriate quota - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info