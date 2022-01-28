Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gunmen Storm THISDAY Abuja Office, Threaten to Kill Staff
This Day  - Ten years after suicide bombers hit THISDAY offices in Abuja and Kaduna, some unknown gunmen, have again stormed the Utako, Abuja office of the newspaper in the early hours of yesterday.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

