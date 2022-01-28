Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

How Much Can You Steal? How Much Can You Spend? – Simi Blasts Nigerian Government
Studio CB55  - Popular Nigerian Singer, Simi has criticized corrupt Nigerian leaders over the poor state of the country, Akelicious reports. Simi wondered why the government fails to see the bigger picture of making the country work for the benefit of everyone.

