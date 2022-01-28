Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ECOWAS summit holds on Burkina Faso, Mali coups
News photo The Nation  - Economic Community of West African States' (ECOWAS) leaders will hold an extraordinary summit on Burkina Faso and...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
ECOWAS Suspends Burkina Faso Over Coup
ECOWAS suspends Burkina Faso after coup The Punch:
ECOWAS suspends Burkina Faso after coup
ECOWAS suspends Burkina Faso after coup News Breakers:
ECOWAS suspends Burkina Faso after coup
Africa News:
Burkina Faso junta head speaks ahead of ECOWAS leaders summit
ECOWAS Suspends Burkina Faso After Coup Naija News:
ECOWAS Suspends Burkina Faso After Coup
ECOWAS suspends Burkina Faso following coup Politics Nigeria:
ECOWAS suspends Burkina Faso following coup
ECOWAS Suspends Burkina Faso After Coup Tori News:
ECOWAS Suspends Burkina Faso After Coup


   More Picks
1 My husband is entitled to more than one wife ? Mercy Aigbe fires back at those accusing her of 'snatching another woman's husband' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Reduce prices of building materials, Emefiele appeals to manufacturers - Pulse Nigeria, 7 hours ago
3 "Access to wealth does not guarantee happiness or peace of mind" - Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 mins ago
4 NSCDC arrest man for advertising fake eggs on social media - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Rivers exco approves access of N8.2bn CBN COVID-19 fund - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
6 Reps, NACCIMA ask CBN to suspend implementation of e-invoicing for import, export - The Nation, 8 hours ago
7 Gunmen Storm THISDAY Abuja Office, Threaten to Kill Staff - This Day, 12 hours ago
8 FG begins inspection of worship, places, others for licensing, expatriate quota - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
9 APC appeal panel will handle issues around Ekiti primary election - Oyebanji - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Lagos businesswoman Oluremi arraigned for allegedly issuing N57.6m dud cheque - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info