Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Poor state of foreign mission: Reps summon minister, permanent secretary
Peoples Daily  - By Christiana Ekpa The House of Representatives, Thursday, displayed anger against the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over a purported directive to foreign missions to disregard the appropriation act.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Foreign missions: Reps summon Onyeama over flouting of The Sun:
Foreign missions: Reps summon Onyeama over flouting of
Poor State of Embassies: Reps summon Foreign Affairs minister Premium Times:
Poor State of Embassies: Reps summon Foreign Affairs minister
Reps summon Onyeama over ‘poor service delivery at foreign missions’ Within Nigeria:
Reps summon Onyeama over ‘poor service delivery at foreign missions’
Reps summon Onyeama over ‘poor service delivery at foreign missions’ Tunde Ednut:
Reps summon Onyeama over ‘poor service delivery at foreign missions’
Reps Invite Onyeama Over ‘Poor Service Delivery At Foreign Missions ’ Global Village Extra:
Reps Invite Onyeama Over ‘Poor Service Delivery At Foreign Missions ’


   More Picks
1 My husband is entitled to more than one wife ? Mercy Aigbe fires back at those accusing her of 'snatching another woman's husband' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 If any IPOB member in the region of Biafra dies as a result of your threat, you will understand what we can do - IPOB warns Asari Dokubo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Reps, NACCIMA ask CBN to suspend implementation of e-invoicing for import, export - The Nation, 19 hours ago
4 Man who dreamt of being slashed with a knife calls for prayers as he wakes to find a cut on the same spot - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Even church people are doing Yahoo, Pst Ibiyeomie lays curses on fraudsters - Legit, 14 hours ago
6 CBN reduces charges on electronic transactions, list the 12 correct electronic bank fees - Legit, 21 hours ago
7 Twitter: ECOWAS court adjourns suit against Buhari government - P.M. News - PM News, 13 hours ago
8 Nothing Wey You Wan Preach, We Go Still Dey Pop - Alleged Yahoo Boys Reply Pastor David Ibiyeomie (Video) - Tori News, 10 hours ago
9 Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College’s Founder, Board Quit, External Consultants To Be Hired - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
10 Silly, idiotic and imbecilic- Femi Adesina slams Nigerians linking Super Eagles AFCON's loss to President Buhari's video call - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info