Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I’m ready to marry a rich woman and become a househusband – VJ Adams (Video)
Correct NG  - Nigerian presenter and TV host, Adams Ibrahim also known as VJ Adams, has said that he is ready to become a househusband. The media personality in a video posted online, said that it has been on his mind for a couple of years.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I’m ready to become ‘house-husband’, says VJ Adams The Nation:
I’m ready to become ‘house-husband’, says VJ Adams
“I’m ready to marry a rich woman and become her house husband” – VJ Adams reveals(Video) The Info NG:
“I’m ready to marry a rich woman and become her house husband” – VJ Adams reveals(Video)
VJ Adams is ready to become a househusband News Wire NGR:
VJ Adams is ready to become a househusband
I’m ready to become a househusband — Media Personality, VJ Adams Instablog 9ja:
I’m ready to become a househusband — Media Personality, VJ Adams
I’m ready to marry a rich woman and become a househusband – VJ Adams (Video) Naija on Point:
I’m ready to marry a rich woman and become a househusband – VJ Adams (Video)
“I’m ready to marry a rich woman and become a househusband” – VJ Adams (Video) Naija Parrot:
“I’m ready to marry a rich woman and become a househusband” – VJ Adams (Video)
“Baba wants to be pampered”, Fans react as VJ Adams declares he is ready to be house husband Kemi Filani Blog:
“Baba wants to be pampered”, Fans react as VJ Adams declares he is ready to be house husband
I’m Ready To Become A House-husband - VJ Adams (Video) Tori News:
I’m Ready To Become A House-husband - VJ Adams (Video)


   More Picks
1 My husband is entitled to more than one wife ? Mercy Aigbe fires back at those accusing her of 'snatching another woman's husband' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Reduce prices of building materials, Emefiele appeals to manufacturers - Pulse Nigeria, 9 hours ago
3 ECOWAS summit holds on Burkina Faso, Mali coups - The Nation, 11 hours ago
4 Gunmen Storm THISDAY Abuja Office, Threaten to Kill Staff - This Day, 13 hours ago
5 NSCDC arrest man for advertising fake eggs on social media - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 FG begins inspection of worship, places, others for licensing, expatriate quota - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
7 Rivers exco approves access of N8.2bn CBN COVID-19 fund - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
8 Reps, NACCIMA ask CBN to suspend implementation of e-invoicing for import, export - The Nation, 10 hours ago
9 Diri urges Christians not to see politics as being dirty - The Nation, 11 hours ago
10 Lagos businesswoman Oluremi arraigned for allegedly issuing N57.6m dud cheque - P.M. News - PM News, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info