Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian doctor warns against excessive consumption of energy drinks
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian doctor on Twitter has warned against excessive intake of energy drinks. The doctor who goes by the name Dr. George, gave the warning while sharing a personal experience he had with a mother and her young son who he noticed had very high ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian doctor warns against excessive consumption of energy drinks Information Nigeria:
Nigerian doctor warns against excessive consumption of energy drinks
Nigerian Doctor Warns Against Excessive Consumption of Energy Drinks Monte Oz Live:
Nigerian Doctor Warns Against Excessive Consumption of Energy Drinks
Mighty Cee Blog:
Nigerian Doctor Warns Against Excessive Consumption Of Energy Drinks
Nigerian Doctor breaks silence on excessive intake of energy drinks News Breakers:
Nigerian Doctor breaks silence on excessive intake of energy drinks
Nigerian Doctor Warns Against Excessive Consumption Of Energy Drinks Tori News:
Nigerian Doctor Warns Against Excessive Consumption Of Energy Drinks


   More Picks
1 My husband is entitled to more than one wife ? Mercy Aigbe fires back at those accusing her of 'snatching another woman's husband' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 If any IPOB member in the region of Biafra dies as a result of your threat, you will understand what we can do - IPOB warns Asari Dokubo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Reps, NACCIMA ask CBN to suspend implementation of e-invoicing for import, export - The Nation, 19 hours ago
4 Man who dreamt of being slashed with a knife calls for prayers as he wakes to find a cut on the same spot - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Even church people are doing Yahoo, Pst Ibiyeomie lays curses on fraudsters - Legit, 14 hours ago
6 CBN reduces charges on electronic transactions, list the 12 correct electronic bank fees - Legit, 21 hours ago
7 Twitter: ECOWAS court adjourns suit against Buhari government - P.M. News - PM News, 13 hours ago
8 Nothing Wey You Wan Preach, We Go Still Dey Pop - Alleged Yahoo Boys Reply Pastor David Ibiyeomie (Video) - Tori News, 10 hours ago
9 Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College’s Founder, Board Quit, External Consultants To Be Hired - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
10 Silly, idiotic and imbecilic- Femi Adesina slams Nigerians linking Super Eagles AFCON's loss to President Buhari's video call - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info