Singer, Chris Brown sued for $20 Million over alleged rape







According to TMZ, the 32-year-old artist is accused of raping a woman in late 2020 outside Diddy&rsq Linda Ikeji Blog - Chris Brown has been hit with a new sexual assault allegation.According to TMZ, the 32-year-old artist is accused of raping a woman in late 2020 outside Diddy&rsq



News Credibility Score: 99%