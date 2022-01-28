Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer, Chris Brown sued for $20 Million over alleged rape
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Chris Brown has been hit with a new sexual assault allegation.

 

According to TMZ, the 32-year-old artist is accused of raping a woman in late 2020 outside Diddy&rsq

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Chris Brown Sued $20million For Alleged Rape The Guardian:
Chris Brown Sued $20million For Alleged Rape
American Singer, Chris Brown Sued $20m For Alleged Rape Singer, Chris Brown has been sued for allegedly raping a lady on Diddy The Punch:
American Singer, Chris Brown Sued $20m For Alleged Rape Singer, Chris Brown has been sued for allegedly raping a lady on Diddy's yacht parked at the latter's Star Island home.
Singer, Chris Brown Sued For $20 Million Over Alleged Rape Information Nigeria:
Singer, Chris Brown Sued For $20 Million Over Alleged Rape
American singer, Chris Brown sued for $20m over alleged rape The Street Journal:
American singer, Chris Brown sued for $20m over alleged rape
Chris Brown Denies Rape Allegation, Says ‘They Want To Bring Me Down’ News Break:
Chris Brown Denies Rape Allegation, Says ‘They Want To Bring Me Down’
Chris Brown sued for allegedly raping a woman in a yacht Pulse Nigeria:
Chris Brown sued for allegedly raping a woman in a yacht
Singer, Chris Brown Sued For $20 Million Over Alleged Rape News Breakers:
Singer, Chris Brown Sued For $20 Million Over Alleged Rape
American Singer, Chris Brown Sued $20m For Alleged Rape. Instablog 9ja:
American Singer, Chris Brown Sued $20m For Alleged Rape.
Chris Brown Sued for $20 million over Alleged Rape EE Live:
Chris Brown Sued for $20 million over Alleged Rape
American Singer, Chris Brown Sued For $20 Million Over Rape! Monte Oz Live:
American Singer, Chris Brown Sued For $20 Million Over Rape!
Chris Brown Faces $20 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged R*pe Tori News:
Chris Brown Faces $20 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged R*pe


   More Picks
1 If any IPOB member in the region of Biafra dies as a result of your threat, you will understand what we can do - IPOB warns Asari Dokubo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Reps, NACCIMA ask CBN to suspend implementation of e-invoicing for import, export - The Nation, 24 hours ago
3 Second term: What I will do before making my decision known –Sanwo-Olu - The Punch, 21 hours ago
4 Police rescue seven victims of human trafficking in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Nothing Wey You Wan Preach, We Go Still Dey Pop - Alleged Yahoo Boys Reply Pastor David Ibiyeomie (Video) - Tori News, 15 hours ago
6 Bayelsa pledges support for 14-year-old-girl impregnated by father - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
7 VIDEO: Lagos Train Tickets To Cost N200 – N300 Per Trip, Says Sanwo-Olu - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
8 Man who dreamt of being slashed with a knife calls for prayers as he wakes to find a cut on the same spot - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 NCC-CSIRT Identifies Two Cyber Vulnerabilities . Offers Solutions – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 23 hours ago
10 Even church people are doing Yahoo, Pst Ibiyeomie lays curses on fraudsters - Legit, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info