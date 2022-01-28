Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Rwanda to reopen Uganda land border after three-year closure
News photo The Guardian  - Rwanda said Friday it will reopen its land border with Uganda at the end of the month after a three-year closure, a major breakthrough in efforts to repair ties between the neighbours.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Rwanda to reopen Uganda land border after three-year closure The Punch:
Rwanda to reopen Uganda land border after three-year closure
Rwanda To Reopen Uganda Land Border After Three-year Closure Inside Business Nigeria:
Rwanda To Reopen Uganda Land Border After Three-year Closure
Rwanda To Reopen Uganda Land Border After Three-Year Closure The Street Journal:
Rwanda To Reopen Uganda Land Border After Three-Year Closure
Rwanda to reopen Uganda land border after three-year closure News Breakers:
Rwanda to reopen Uganda land border after three-year closure
Rwanda to re-open border with Uganda Africa News:
Rwanda to re-open border with Uganda


   More Picks
1 My husband is entitled to more than one wife ? Mercy Aigbe fires back at those accusing her of 'snatching another woman's husband' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Man who dreamt of being slashed with a knife calls for prayers as he wakes to find a cut on the same spot - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Even church people are doing Yahoo, Pst Ibiyeomie lays curses on fraudsters - Legit, 12 hours ago
4 CBN reduces charges on electronic transactions, list the 12 correct electronic bank fees - Legit, 20 hours ago
5 Arrest ‘yahoo boys’, don’t collect their money – Pastor Ibiyeomie to police - News Breakers, 14 hours ago
6 Soldier allegedly shoots revenue collector dead in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Police rescue seven victims of human trafficking in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 You will never see anywhere where God condemned polygamy - Reno Omokri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Media personality, Mayowa Lambe, has a message for any woman thinking to "snatch" her husband, Roby Ekpo, because she's out of the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Aston Villa sign Arsenal defender Calum Chambers on three-and-a-half-year deal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info