Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ayew brothers haven't quit Black Stars, they're committed to Ghana – Family
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - The spokesperson for the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie, has denied reports that Andre and Jordan Ayew have quitted the Black Stars

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria vs Ghana: Family clears air on Ayew brothers quitting Black Stars Daily Post:
Nigeria vs Ghana: Family clears air on Ayew brothers quitting Black Stars
Family Clears Air On Ayew Brothers Quitting Ghana’s Black Stars Ahead Of Clash With Nigeria Naija Loaded:
Family Clears Air On Ayew Brothers Quitting Ghana’s Black Stars Ahead Of Clash With Nigeria
Nigeria vs Ghana: Family clears air on Ayew brothers quitting Black Stars My Celebrity & I:
Nigeria vs Ghana: Family clears air on Ayew brothers quitting Black Stars
Nigeria vs Ghana: Family clears air on Ayew brothers quitting Black Stars Tunde Ednut:
Nigeria vs Ghana: Family clears air on Ayew brothers quitting Black Stars
Nigeria vs Ghana: Family clears air on Ayew brothers quitting Black Stars Within Nigeria:
Nigeria vs Ghana: Family clears air on Ayew brothers quitting Black Stars


   More Picks
1 My husband is entitled to more than one wife ? Mercy Aigbe fires back at those accusing her of 'snatching another woman's husband' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Reduce prices of building materials, Emefiele appeals to manufacturers - Pulse Nigeria, 6 hours ago
3 Protest: Ekiti APC primary election not postponed, says party - The Punch, 24 hours ago
4 NSCDC arrest man for advertising fake eggs on social media - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Workers protest police recruitment, shut down PSC headquarters - The Punch, 24 hours ago
6 Rivers exco approves access of N8.2bn CBN COVID-19 fund - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
7 Reps, NACCIMA ask CBN to suspend implementation of e-invoicing for import, export - The Nation, 7 hours ago
8 FG begins inspection of worship, places, others for licensing, expatriate quota - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
9 APC appeal panel will handle issues around Ekiti primary election - Oyebanji - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 Lagos businesswoman Oluremi arraigned for allegedly issuing N57.6m dud cheque - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info