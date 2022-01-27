Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Aston Villa sign Arsenal defender Calum Chambers on three-and-a-half-year deal
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Aston Villa have signed defender Calum Chambers from Arsenal.

 

The 27-year-old, who can play in both central defence and at right-back, has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Villa

4 hours ago
