News at a Glance
Reduce prices of building materials, Emefiele appeals to manufacturers
Pulse Nigeria
- Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Reduce prices of building materials, Emefiele tells manufacturers
The Nation:
Why manufacturers should cut cement prices, by Emefiele
The Sun:
Crash prices of building materials, Emefiele begs manufacturers – The Sun Nigeria
Peoples Daily:
Emefiele urges manufacturers to reduce prices of building materials
Business Day:
Emefiele wants manufacturers to reduce price of building materials
Independent:
Reduce Prices Of Building Materials, Emefiele Tells Manufacturers
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Crash Prices Of Building Materials, Emefiele Begs Manufacturers
The Eagle Online:
Emefiele to manufacturers: Reduce prices of building materials
Prompt News:
Reduce Prices of Building Materials, Emefiele Tells Manufacturers
News Diary Online:
Emefiele to Manufacturers: Reduce prices of building materials
National Accord:
Emefiele urges manufacturers to reduce prices of building materials
More Picks
1
Bella Shmurda shares his birth story to mark his birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
My husband is entitled to more than one wife ? Mercy Aigbe fires back at those accusing her of 'snatching another woman's husband' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Protest: Ekiti APC primary election not postponed, says party -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
4
Egypt to assist Nigeria in preserving recovered looted Benin artefacts -
The Street Journal,
24 hours ago
5
Workers protest police recruitment, shut down PSC headquarters -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
6
Deposed Deji of Akure passes on, predicted Nigeria’s President -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
7
FIRS Generates N6.405trn For 2021, Surpasses Target -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
8
UAE lifts travel restrictions on Nigeria, 11 other African countries -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
9
UAE Relaxes Entry Ban On Nigerian Travellers From Saturday -
Channels Television,
18 hours ago
10
NSCDC arrest man for advertising fake eggs on social media -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
