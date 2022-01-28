Osun NSCDC arrests 24-year-old suspected online scammer

|
1
My husband is entitled to more than one wife ? Mercy Aigbe fires back at those accusing her of 'snatching another woman's husband' - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Reduce prices of building materials, Emefiele appeals to manufacturers - Pulse Nigeria,
4 hours ago
3
Protest: Ekiti APC primary election not postponed, says party - The Punch,
22 hours ago
4
FIRS Generates N6.405trn For 2021, Surpasses Target - Leadership,
24 hours ago
5
Workers protest police recruitment, shut down PSC headquarters - The Punch,
22 hours ago
6
Deposed Deji of Akure passes on, predicted Nigeria’s President - Daily Post,
24 hours ago
7
NSCDC arrest man for advertising fake eggs on social media - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
Rivers exco approves access of N8.2bn CBN COVID-19 fund - Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
9
Reps, NACCIMA ask CBN to suspend implementation of e-invoicing for import, export - The Nation,
5 hours ago
10
FG begins inspection of worship, places, others for licensing, expatriate quota - Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago