Ardent Critic Of Kano Governor, Magaji, Arrested Again By Police









Policemen have again arrested Muaz Magaji, one of the fiercest critics of Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

According to Daily Nigerian, he was arrested by the police after a live television ... Sahara Reporters - Muazu MagajiPolicemen have again arrested Muaz Magaji, one of the fiercest critics of Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.According to Daily Nigerian, he was arrested by the police after a live television ...



News Credibility Score: 99%