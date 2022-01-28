Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria’s economy fragile – Experts warn FG against introducing new taxes
News photo The Herald  - Financial experts have urged the Federal Government to stop the introduction of more taxes because of the nation’s weak economy. They said this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos. A tax consultant, Dr ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Stop introducing more taxes, financial experts urge FG The Punch:
Stop introducing more taxes, financial experts urge FG
Experts urge FG to stop introduction of more taxes News Diary Online:
Experts urge FG to stop introduction of more taxes
Financial experts warn FG against introducing additional taxes The Eagle Online:
Financial experts warn FG against introducing additional taxes
Experts urge FG to stop introduction of more taxes Pulse Nigeria:
Experts urge FG to stop introduction of more taxes
Stop introducing more taxes, financial experts urge FG News Breakers:
Stop introducing more taxes, financial experts urge FG


   More Picks
1 My husband is entitled to more than one wife ? Mercy Aigbe fires back at those accusing her of 'snatching another woman's husband' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Reduce prices of building materials, Emefiele appeals to manufacturers - Pulse Nigeria, 6 hours ago
3 Protest: Ekiti APC primary election not postponed, says party - The Punch, 24 hours ago
4 NSCDC arrest man for advertising fake eggs on social media - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Workers protest police recruitment, shut down PSC headquarters - The Punch, 24 hours ago
6 Rivers exco approves access of N8.2bn CBN COVID-19 fund - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
7 Reps, NACCIMA ask CBN to suspend implementation of e-invoicing for import, export - The Nation, 7 hours ago
8 FG begins inspection of worship, places, others for licensing, expatriate quota - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
9 APC appeal panel will handle issues around Ekiti primary election - Oyebanji - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 Lagos businesswoman Oluremi arraigned for allegedly issuing N57.6m dud cheque - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info