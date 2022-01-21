Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Hanifa's killer was sacked from Kano school where he served as teacher and headmaster 3 years ago
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko, the killer of 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar was sacked from a Kano private school where he served as teacher and headmaster, Daily Trust reported.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

