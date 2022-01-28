Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2ice – “60 Degrees”
Too Xclusive  - Shortly after the release of his smash hit single tagged “Time Bomb”, Nigerian Afro-Pop sensation, 2ice unleash new single title “60 Degrees” with the visual which was shot in South Africa. 60 Degrees is a song that professes love profoundly and a ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

1 My husband is entitled to more than one wife ? Mercy Aigbe fires back at those accusing her of 'snatching another woman's husband' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Barely Three Weeks After Declaring Interest In 2023 Presidency, Tinubu Travels Out for Medicals - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
3 Gunmen Storm THISDAY Abuja Office, Threaten to Kill Staff - This Day, 18 hours ago
4 Biafra: Mind your utterances, you are not Igbo – IPOB warns Asari Dokubo - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
5 Reps, NACCIMA ask CBN to suspend implementation of e-invoicing for import, export - The Nation, 14 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Lagos Train Tickets To Cost N200 – N300 Per Trip, Says Sanwo-Olu - Channels Television, 11 hours ago
7 Even church people are doing Yahoo, Pst Ibiyeomie lays curses on fraudsters - Legit, 9 hours ago
8 Diri urges Christians not to see politics as being dirty - The Nation, 15 hours ago
9 Bayelsa pledges support for 14-year-old-girl impregnated by father - P.M. News - PM News, 8 hours ago
10 Twitter: ECOWAS court adjourns suit against Buhari government - P.M. News - PM News, 8 hours ago
