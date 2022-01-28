Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Toyota retains crown as world’s biggest car seller in 2021 | Autos | herald.ng
News photo The Herald  - Toyota sold 10.5 million vehicles in 2021, a 10.1-per-cent jump from its sales in 2020 that sees the Japanese carmaker pulling farther ahead of its nearest rival, Volkswagen.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Toyota retains its crown as world’s biggest car seller in 2021 The Nation:
Toyota retains its crown as world’s biggest car seller in 2021
Toyota retains spot as world News Wire NGR:
Toyota retains spot as world's biggest car seller in 2021
Toyota retains crown as world’s biggest car seller in 2021 Daily Nigerian:
Toyota retains crown as world’s biggest car seller in 2021
Toyota remains world’s top car seller - P.M. News PM News:
Toyota remains world’s top car seller - P.M. News
Toyota Remains World Inside Business Nigeria:
Toyota Remains World's Biggest Car Seller, Widens lead On VW
Toyota Retains Its Crown As World’s Biggest Car Seller In 2021 The Genius Media:
Toyota Retains Its Crown As World’s Biggest Car Seller In 2021
AUTOS: Toyota retains its crown as world’s biggest car seller in 2021 Talk Glitz:
AUTOS: Toyota retains its crown as world’s biggest car seller in 2021
Toyota retains crown as world’s biggest car seller in 2021 News Breakers:
Toyota retains crown as world’s biggest car seller in 2021


   More Picks
1 My husband is entitled to more than one wife ? Mercy Aigbe fires back at those accusing her of 'snatching another woman's husband' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Barely Three Weeks After Declaring Interest In 2023 Presidency, Tinubu Travels Out for Medicals - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
3 Gunmen Storm THISDAY Abuja Office, Threaten to Kill Staff - This Day, 19 hours ago
4 Biafra: Mind your utterances, you are not Igbo – IPOB warns Asari Dokubo - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
5 Reps, NACCIMA ask CBN to suspend implementation of e-invoicing for import, export - The Nation, 16 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Lagos Train Tickets To Cost N200 – N300 Per Trip, Says Sanwo-Olu - Channels Television, 13 hours ago
7 Even church people are doing Yahoo, Pst Ibiyeomie lays curses on fraudsters - Legit, 11 hours ago
8 Diri urges Christians not to see politics as being dirty - The Nation, 17 hours ago
9 Bayelsa pledges support for 14-year-old-girl impregnated by father - P.M. News - PM News, 10 hours ago
10 Twitter: ECOWAS court adjourns suit against Buhari government - P.M. News - PM News, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info