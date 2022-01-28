Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Even church people are doing Yahoo, Pst Ibiyeomie lays curses on fraudsters
Legit  - The lead pastor of Salvation Ministries Headquartered in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Pastor David has asked everyone who is into Yahoo Yahoo to come out of it.

