Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Shortage of of dead bodies is affecting Anatomy study in Nigeria ' Unilorin Professor laments
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Moyosore Salihu Ajao, a professor of Anatomy at the University of Ilorin has decried the scarcity of cadavers for the study of anatomy and practical classes in medical schools.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

SHOCKING!! Shortage Of Dead Bodies Affecting Anatomy Study In Nigeria – UNILORIN Professor Naija Loaded:
SHOCKING!! Shortage Of Dead Bodies Affecting Anatomy Study In Nigeria – UNILORIN Professor
Shortage Of Dead Bodies Is Affecting Anatomy Study In Nigerian Schools, UNILORIN Lecturer Cries Out Independent:
Shortage Of Dead Bodies Is Affecting Anatomy Study In Nigerian Schools, UNILORIN Lecturer Cries Out
“Shortage of dead bodies is affecting Anatomy study in Nigeria” – Unilorin Professor laments The Dabigal Blog:
“Shortage of dead bodies is affecting Anatomy study in Nigeria” – Unilorin Professor laments
“Shortage of dead bodies is affecting Anatomy study in Nigeria” – Unilorin Professor laments Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Shortage of dead bodies is affecting Anatomy study in Nigeria” – Unilorin Professor laments
Shortage Of Dead Bodies Affecting Anatomy Study In Schools – Prof Ajao The Will:
Shortage Of Dead Bodies Affecting Anatomy Study In Schools – Prof Ajao
Shortage Of Dead Bodies Affecting Students – Anatomy Professor Cries Out Naija News:
Shortage Of Dead Bodies Affecting Students – Anatomy Professor Cries Out


   More Picks
1 If any IPOB member in the region of Biafra dies as a result of your threat, you will understand what we can do - IPOB warns Asari Dokubo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Reps, NACCIMA ask CBN to suspend implementation of e-invoicing for import, export - The Nation, 24 hours ago
3 Second term: What I will do before making my decision known –Sanwo-Olu - The Punch, 21 hours ago
4 Police rescue seven victims of human trafficking in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Nothing Wey You Wan Preach, We Go Still Dey Pop - Alleged Yahoo Boys Reply Pastor David Ibiyeomie (Video) - Tori News, 15 hours ago
6 Bayelsa pledges support for 14-year-old-girl impregnated by father - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
7 VIDEO: Lagos Train Tickets To Cost N200 – N300 Per Trip, Says Sanwo-Olu - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
8 Man who dreamt of being slashed with a knife calls for prayers as he wakes to find a cut on the same spot - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 NCC-CSIRT Identifies Two Cyber Vulnerabilities . Offers Solutions – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 23 hours ago
10 Even church people are doing Yahoo, Pst Ibiyeomie lays curses on fraudsters - Legit, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info