Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
2023: Tinubu jets out of Nigeria weeks after declaring presidential ambition
The Punch
- 2023: Tinubu jets out of Nigeria weeks after declaring presidential ambition
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Pulse Nigeria:
Tinubu flies to London 'to rest' weeks after declaring presidential ambition
Top Naija:
2023: Tinubu exits Nigeria to rest after declaring presidential ambition
Affairs TV:
2023: Tinubu jets out of Nigeria to strategize weeks after declaring presidential ambition
News Breakers:
2023: Tinubu jets out of Nigeria weeks after declaring presidential ambition
Global Village Extra:
Tinubu Travels Out Of Nigeria 'To Rest' Weeks After Declaring Presidential Ambition
Kemi Filani Blog:
Tinubu flies to London for medical rest weeks after announcing presidential ambition
More Picks
1
My husband is entitled to more than one wife ? Mercy Aigbe fires back at those accusing her of 'snatching another woman's husband' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
Gunmen Storm THISDAY Abuja Office, Threaten to Kill Staff -
This Day,
15 hours ago
3
NSCDC arrest man for advertising fake eggs on social media -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
FG begins inspection of worship, places, others for licensing, expatriate quota -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
5
Reps, NACCIMA ask CBN to suspend implementation of e-invoicing for import, export -
The Nation,
11 hours ago
6
VIDEO: Lagos Train Tickets To Cost N200 – N300 Per Trip, Says Sanwo-Olu -
Channels Television,
8 hours ago
7
Diri urges Christians not to see politics as being dirty -
The Nation,
12 hours ago
8
6 buried alive, as illegal gold mine collapses in Cross River -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
9
PDP fixes Feb. 19 for Lagos State outstanding congress -
News Diary Online,
16 hours ago
10
CBN reduces charges on electronic transactions, list the 12 correct electronic bank fees -
Legit,
14 hours ago
