More photos of Jaruma in court today

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
My husband is entitled to more than one wife ? Mercy Aigbe fires back at those accusing her of 'snatching another woman's husband' - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
2
|
Barely Three Weeks After Declaring Interest In 2023 Presidency, Tinubu Travels Out for Medicals - Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
|
3
|
Gunmen Storm THISDAY Abuja Office, Threaten to Kill Staff - This Day,
19 hours ago
|
4
|
Biafra: Mind your utterances, you are not Igbo – IPOB warns Asari Dokubo - Daily Post,
7 hours ago
|
5
|
Reps, NACCIMA ask CBN to suspend implementation of e-invoicing for import, export - The Nation,
16 hours ago
|
6
|
VIDEO: Lagos Train Tickets To Cost N200 – N300 Per Trip, Says Sanwo-Olu - Channels Television,
13 hours ago
|
7
|
Even church people are doing Yahoo, Pst Ibiyeomie lays curses on fraudsters - Legit,
11 hours ago
|
8
|
Diri urges Christians not to see politics as being dirty - The Nation,
17 hours ago
|
9
|
Bayelsa pledges support for 14-year-old-girl impregnated by father - P.M. News - PM News,
10 hours ago
|
10
|
Twitter: ECOWAS court adjourns suit against Buhari government - P.M. News - PM News,
10 hours ago