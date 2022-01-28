Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


More photos of Jaruma in court today
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Aphrodisiac seller Hauwa Saidu, better known as Jaruma, was granted bail earlier today by an Upper area Court in Zuba, Abuja.


Jaruma who has been in detention at the Suleja correctional

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Photos Of Jaruma In Court Today Information Nigeria:
Photos Of Jaruma In Court Today
“I Was Arrested On Monday And Released On Tuesday” - Jaruma Breaks Silence After Release From Prison today. YNaija:
“I Was Arrested On Monday And Released On Tuesday” - Jaruma Breaks Silence After Release From Prison today.
See more photos of Jaruma in court today News Breakers:
See more photos of Jaruma in court today
Jaruma breaks silence after being released from custody Gist Reel:
Jaruma breaks silence after being released from custody
Photos Of Jaruma In Court Today Tori News:
Photos Of Jaruma In Court Today


   More Picks
1 My husband is entitled to more than one wife ? Mercy Aigbe fires back at those accusing her of 'snatching another woman's husband' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Barely Three Weeks After Declaring Interest In 2023 Presidency, Tinubu Travels Out for Medicals - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
3 Gunmen Storm THISDAY Abuja Office, Threaten to Kill Staff - This Day, 19 hours ago
4 Biafra: Mind your utterances, you are not Igbo – IPOB warns Asari Dokubo - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
5 Reps, NACCIMA ask CBN to suspend implementation of e-invoicing for import, export - The Nation, 16 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Lagos Train Tickets To Cost N200 – N300 Per Trip, Says Sanwo-Olu - Channels Television, 13 hours ago
7 Even church people are doing Yahoo, Pst Ibiyeomie lays curses on fraudsters - Legit, 11 hours ago
8 Diri urges Christians not to see politics as being dirty - The Nation, 17 hours ago
9 Bayelsa pledges support for 14-year-old-girl impregnated by father - P.M. News - PM News, 10 hours ago
10 Twitter: ECOWAS court adjourns suit against Buhari government - P.M. News - PM News, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info