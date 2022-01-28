Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Jada Pollock Finally Speaks On Tems’ Rumoured Love Affairs And Pregnancy For Wizkid
Kanyi Daily
- Jada Pollock, the manager and babymama of Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has finally addressed rumours that the music star is dating his colleague, Tems, following the success of their hit collaborative
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
Jada P Reacts To Rumours Of Tems And Wizkid Love Affair
Lailas News:
Jada P Reacts To Rumours Of Tems And Wizkid Love Affair
News Breakers:
Jada P Reacts To Rumours Of Tems And Wizkid Love Affair
Naija Parrot:
Jada Pollock speaks on Wizkid’s rumoured love affair with Tems
Mp3 Bullet:
Jada P reacts to rumours of Tems and Wizkid love Affair
Gist Reel:
Jada P reacts to rumor of an affair between Tems and Wizkid
More Picks
1
If any IPOB member in the region of Biafra dies as a result of your threat, you will understand what we can do - IPOB warns Asari Dokubo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
Read Details As CBN Removes ATM Maintenance Fee, Cuts Bank Charges, Others -
Naija Loaded,
5 hours ago
3
‘My husband is a Muslim, he’s entitled to more than one wife’ – Mercy Aigbe blast critics – Daily Post Nigeria -
News Breakers,
18 hours ago
4
Nigeria vs Ghana: Rohr could take charge of Black Stars against Super Eagles -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
5
Nothing Wey You Wan Preach, We Go Still Dey Pop - Alleged Yahoo Boys Reply Pastor David Ibiyeomie (Video) -
Tori News,
23 hours ago
6
Two Christians convert to Islam in Enugu state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
"Whenever I'm releasing music they try to pull some real bulls**t" - Chris Brown reacts to being sued $20Million for alleged rape -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Northern youths ask Dangote, Otedola, others to join presidential race -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
9
Fuji Artist Saheed Osupa Finishes Studies For Degree In Political Science -
The Street Journal,
17 hours ago
10
Olu of Ikeja stool: Kushemi-Moses royal family cautions against illegal selection process -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
